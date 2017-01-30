Sexy Photos of Mata Hari: the Spy, Dancer, Stripper and Courtesan

These sexy photos of Mata Hari will guide us through the amazing life of the original femme fatale. Mata Hari was a spy, a dancer, a stripper and a courtesan and with her unique seductive techniques, she has managed to carve her name in history.

Margaretha Geertruida Zelle, know as Mata Hari, was born in Leeuwarden, the Netherlands, on August 7th, 1876. She got married at 18, to a brutish drunk named Captain Rudolf MacLeod, and had two children with him.

In 1902 she managed to escape her brutal husband and adopted the name Mata Hari, meaning ‘eye of the day’ or ‘sun’. She moved to Paris and started performing in a circus as an exotic dancer, where she stunned the audience with her dancing techniques learnt in Indonesia. She became famous all over Europe with her very entertaining and intriguing moves.

When she applied to get the French visa, she was approached with a proposition. The French government wanted to employ her as a spy, to do their dirty work against rivaling Germany. France wanted Mata Hari to seduce German colonels and soldiers in order to find out valuable information about the Crown Prince Wilhelm of Germany. She was offered a lot of money to take this risky job and she also had no choice if she wanted to get the French visa.

When she started her espionage work, the Germans had already figured out that she was spying for the French and they constantly gave her false information. The Germans also told the French that Mata Hari was also working for them, thus exposing her as a double-agent. But of course, she wasn’t working with the Germans, she was just a pawn in the geopolitical game between the two countries.

On February 13th, 1917, Mata Hari was arrested and charged with espionage by the French government. A mock trial took place just to show to the public that she received a fair sentence. However, Mata Hari was found guilty way before the trial, way before questioning. She had no option. She was the French government’s escape goat.

Mata Hari’s Mugshot

















She was found guilty for the deaths of almost 50,000 French soldiers in WWI, after giving false information from the German side. All of these allegations were false, but the French government needed to take some measures in order to avoid further conflict with the Germans.

Mata Hari was sentenced without any real evidence. She was sentenced to death and executed on October 15th, 1917.

She refused to be blindfolded or tied to the stake, because she wanted to show her toughness even in the face of terrible injustice! Mata Hari was executed when she was 41-years-old and her final action was to blow kisses at the entire firing squad.

Her name remains synonymous with sensuality, femininity and the ability to seduce even the most powerful men with her unique body movement and charms.

She is considered one of the most dangerous, sexy and intelligent women of all time, due to the large number of men she managed to persuade to give her valuable information. Mata Hari – the spy, the stripper, the dancer, the woman!

(Source 1, 2)







