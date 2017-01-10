Secrets of the Striptease Queens of the 1950s

The ‘Secrets of the Striptease Queens’ is an article published in the 1950’s by reporter Jack Griffin. He visited Minsky’s Burlesque Theater in Chicago in order to find out the secrets behind this branch of erotic teasing.

Jack Griffin met a stripper called Bobbi Bruce, her stage name, ho told him these exact words:

“Honey, I guess you can sum up this business in one sentence. You grab as much sex as the law is allowing at this time, and throw it across the footlights as hard as you can.”

In Jack Griffin’s perception, Bobbi Bruce’s answer was: “…one of the simplest and clearest descriptions of the strip tease business ever made.”

Striptease has been the refuge and entertainment for lonely men (and not just them) since anyone can remember. People enjoyed going to strip clubs or burlesque theaters because they got the chance to see an erotic show performed right before their very own eyes. They had the chance of watching beautiful women dance in front of them and make them feel like they were the kings of the world.

However, in all this strip tease, men often tend to forget that the ladies in front of them are just doing their job and they would say anything just to get even deeper in their pockets. Men, you should really take note and read the full ‘Secrets of the Strip Tease Queens’.

















