Scientists Have Found Another State for Water

Even though it’s everywhere and we come in contact with it every day, and it’s a large part of us; water is strange. It has always been strange, and what’s more, we don’t that much about it as we would like to believe. I mean, after all this time, you’d suspect that we would know everything there is to know about it. But no, we don’t.

For starters, it has the most powerful surface tension of all the liquids we know. You’ve seen how water acts when you pour it into a glass and it spills over, it forms that bulge above it. That’s surface tension. Secondly, it acts totally strange and completely backwards when it changes states. Like for example when it freezes and turns to ice, it becomes lighter than liquid and expands instead of contracting. No other thing in the world does this.

And now, scientists have discovered that water has a new state that it can be in. The three fundamental states that it is in, are liquid, solid, and gaseous. And in each of them, it acts differently. There is also plasma – like fire or lightning- but water doesn’t present itself in this last fundamental state. There are also some other, less fundamental states matter can be in, depending on the complexity of the molecule and the surrounding temperature.

As it turns out, water actually has two liquid states, not just one. This is something that you might expect of more complex molecules, like crystal, but not with H2O. Nevertheless, it goes through a change in properties in between 50 and 60 degrees Celsius, meaning that it behaves differently above or below these temperatures. If it’s lower, water behaves more like ice, whereas when it’s above, it acts more like a gas.

And as might have suspected, this new discovery can prove quite interesting in future scientific developments, especially in biology. Depending on what temperature and what state liquid water is in, can affect the way proteins react.

