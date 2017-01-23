Scientists Are Trying To Figure Out What Do Emojis Stand For

Scientists are feverously trying to figure out what emojis really stand for. But right now, the answer isn’t quite clear. The best guess and the most intuitive answer is that they are a sort of digital body language. However, psychologists don’t want to be definite on the answer and ask for more research into the subject.

It is true that some 90 percent of the internet-connected people use emojis on a regular basis, with some more than others. These results were published in the journal Trends in Cognitive Sciences.

“We mostly use emojis like gestures, as a way of enhancing emotional expressions,” said Linda Kaye, a co-author of the new paper and a senior lecturer in psychology at Edge Hill University in England. But, she goes on saying that, “there are a lot of idiosyncrasies in how we gesture, and emojis are similar to that, especially because of the discrepancies as to how and why we use them.”

The first time 🙂 was used was in a discussion forum in the 1980’s and stood for when someone was telling a joke of some kind. But as time went on, these emojis became widespread and were used in more places than before. Now, when two humans communicate to each other, they use two types of behaviour. First, there’s verbal speech which we use to send a message across. And then there’s the non-verbal speech, like facial or body gestures, which indicate our mood or our intentions. And while the first behaviour is conscious and we have control over it, for the most part, the second one is involuntary and is controlled by our subconscious.

And even though, we try to control our non-verbal behaviour, most often than not, it comes off as fake. We people are especially attuned to detecting the voluntary actions in something that normally isn’t so. Only the masters of deception can properly pull that one off.

When we use emojis in our texts, it seems that we’re kinda trying to make for the lack of emotion and subtle interpretation our non-verbal behaviour provides. But there may be something else at play here. Contrary to non-verbal behaviour, emojis are far more voluntary. So, the question here is whether they actually make up for it, or not. Do they represent our true emotions, or are they yet another “mask” for our real emotions? What’s more, by studying these emojis, scientists believe that they can provide an insight into people’s personalities.

“If you look at personality traits, [such as] agreeableness [and] how amenable you are to other people, it seems to be related to whether you use emojis or not,” Kaye said.

Scientists have also observed in previous research that people who use "happy" emojis are more likely to have an open personality and are generally more agreeable than those who don't. Fortunate, or not, there are plenty of research material to be had on the internet and a lot of source material that scientists can study.










