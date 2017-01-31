School Bench Drawings Show How Life Is Like For Romanian Students

Back in 2013, Romanian photographer and documentarian, Vlad Petri, went to the History University in Bucharest, Romania, in order to observe how the Occupy the History University movement was going. This event was aimed at talking about various issues involving student responsibilities, taxes, relations, and other things like that.

But while there, he noticed something else that reminded him of his own student years. A rarely talked about and ever-changing form of art that has an even deeper meaning than what it actually represents; the school bench drawings and scribblings.

These drawings show a multitude of words, song verses, band names, football teams, naughty etchings, and everything else that a wandering mind comes up with during class. As Vlad Petri put it, these drawings stand to represent one of the purest forms of expression, at least, in the Romanian school system. They are ever-changing, with one student writing or drawing something, with the next student to sit there continuing his work in his own style and imagination.

But there’s an even deeper meaning to these drawings, that goes beyond the scribbling itself; the lack of stimulation during class. Even though Romania has relinquished communism for 27 years, its school system is still largely based on the same style of teaching; dictation. This is where the professor “recites” the material and the students write it down and memorise it later. There is little to no participation from students, and all that matters is the grades at the end of the year.

Things, of course, have changed somewhat since communism, and even then there was some involvement from the student’s part, but it was minimal. These sort of changes take time to implement, and there is a higher degree of stimulation and free discussion between the professors and students. But as these drawings show, it’s not enough. As a new generation of professors emerges, they take on the style of their predecessors to a large degree, and with this, communism still lingers on.

(Source)























