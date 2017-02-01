Mapping the Saddest-Sounding Places on Earth

Mapping the saddest-sounding places on Earth could prove to be quite a difficult task, but fortunately, Australian artist Damien Rudd decided to take this project into his own hands and created the @SadTopographies Instagram account. This serves as an excellent and very complex collection of the saddest and most depressing place names on the face of the planet.

“In Australia, like the US and Canada, there are many depressing place names that are connected to the dark history of early colonialism, and the mishaps of explorers and settlers,” says Damien Rudd.

Cape Disappointment is a place in Washington State Park where there are 2552 hours of fog per year. We can only imagine the disappointment… You can also find other places to get depressed like Mistake Island in Maine, or Unfortunate Cove in Canada. The options are plentiful, so feel free to explore our beautiful world filled with sad-sounding places.

Disappointment Cleaver, Washington U.S. A mini series: Disappointing American Topographies #disappointment #americandisappointment





A photo posted by @sadtopographies on Jan 31, 2017 at 9:18am PST

“After this I was inspired to start finding and collecting more places like this,” stated Damien Rudd.

Cape Disappointment, Ilwaco WA, U.S. A mini series: Disappointing American Topographies #disappointment #americandisappointment A photo posted by @sadtopographies on Jan 27, 2017 at 6:32am PST

Hope you have shit Christmas. Shit, Iran #shit A photo posted by @sadtopographies on Dec 24, 2016 at 9:04am PST

Sad, Slovenia #sad A photo posted by @sadtopographies on Dec 13, 2016 at 3:36am PST







Doubtful Island, New Zealand #doubtful A photo posted by @sadtopographies on Nov 18, 2016 at 3:04am PST

Solitude Island, Ontario Canada #solitude A photo posted by @sadtopographies on Oct 17, 2016 at 12:53am PDT

Camp Suicide Road, Michigan U.S #campsuicide A photo posted by @sadtopographies on Oct 11, 2016 at 2:11pm PDT

Disenchantment Bay, Alaska U.S #disenchantment A photo posted by @sadtopographies on Jul 13, 2016 at 11:38pm PDT

Depressed Lake, California U.S #depressed A photo posted by @sadtopographies on Jul 8, 2016 at 4:37am PDT

