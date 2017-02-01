Mapping the Saddest-Sounding Places on Earth
Mapping the saddest-sounding places on Earth could prove to be quite a difficult task, but fortunately, Australian artist Damien Rudd decided to take this project into his own hands and created the @SadTopographies Instagram account. This serves as an excellent and very complex collection of the saddest and most depressing place names on the face of the planet.
“In Australia, like the US and Canada, there are many depressing place names that are connected to the dark history of early colonialism, and the mishaps of explorers and settlers,” says Damien Rudd.
Cape Disappointment is a place in Washington State Park where there are 2552 hours of fog per year. We can only imagine the disappointment… You can also find other places to get depressed like Mistake Island in Maine, or Unfortunate Cove in Canada. The options are plentiful, so feel free to explore our beautiful world filled with sad-sounding places.
“After this I was inspired to start finding and collecting more places like this,” stated Damien Rudd.
