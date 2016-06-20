Rules Of Television Taboos In 1949

The rules of television taboos in 1949 are far more different than the rules we have governing over showbiz right now. There’s no comparison. They’re not even in the same league, they’re not even the same sport.

“TELEVISION may still be, as they say, in its infancy – but it’s a remarkably healthy baby, and the censors are beginning to worry about its morals. Television taboos (things lush young actresses mustn’t do) are on the increase. For instance, TV gals can’t show off too much leg or bust. They can’t be seen in flimsy lace dainties. They can’t wear too-tight sweaters. And as for kissing – it must be dignified and cool. If the smooching gets as hot as the picture at the right (you will see it below), you’ll find your TV screen blank. The too-torrid lovers will be blacked out!” according to a television rules manual from 1949.

This text is the start of a taboo rule book that teaches TV producers, actors and filmmakers how they should present a show or a story on TV. The rules are definitely outdated today, considering what you see just by watching a music video. Not to mention anything Kardashian-related.

“TOO-HOT KISSING is a major television “Can’t Do!” Here she is wearing too little clothing. He isn’t allowed to put his hand around her waist. She mustn’t swoon.”

“TOO-TIGHT SWEATERS are out! Television officials say they’re afraid the public will turn against TV if they relax on what young actresses wear.”

“TOO MUCH LINGERIE is shown-and the producer makes the actress wear a negligee for the scene. Man is permitted to wear dressing gown – if they’re married.”

“TOO MUCH BUST is revealed in this shot, as you can see by the shocked expression worn by the director. Also she isn’t permitted to adjust her stocking on television.”

“TOO-GAY DRINKING scenes aren’t permitted by television censors for fear they’ll give the viewers some ideas. The actors mustn’t enjoy drinking.”

“TOO MUCH LEG revealed is another taboo. No part of gal’s thigh can be screened – unless the whole thigh is shown as in swim suit. Skirt cannot be pulled up.”

As you can see, not one single rule stands today… Aren’t you glad to be a part of modern-day society?









