Researchers May Have Discovered A “Sixth Sense” In Humans

Well, we need to make something clear right from the start. While we say “a sixth sense” here, we are, of course, referring to the other five major ones we humans have. There are, of course, a lot more senses that humans possess, beyond the sense of smell, sight, touch, sound and taste. In fact, there are as many as 21 senses that we humans possess, some of them being the sense of pressure, equilibrium, hunger, thirst, and time among others.

Nevertheless, scientists may have discovered that we have another one, a Sixth Sense if you will. Researchers from the California Institute of Technology believe that we humans have the ability to sense the Earth’s magnetic field; an ability known as magnetoreception. Other animals such as insects, birds and even some mammals including dogs, are known to have this sense.

The study is still in the process of being concluded and hasn’t yet been peer-reviewed. This means that it’s not certain and may net be true after all. Nevertheless, geophysicist Joe Kirschvink received some $900,000 in funding to pursue his findings and is now collaborating with several teams in Japan and New Zealand to conclude his findings.

There have been other claims that humans have the ability of magnetoreception, but all of them have since been debunked. Nevertheless, his peers have complete confidence in Kirschvink’s integrity.

Peter Hore of Oxford University told Science, “Joe’s a very smart man and a very careful experimenter.”

What’s more Kirschvink claims that his results are replicable, something that the previous research didn’t have. And the researcher is intent on first proving its existence before talking about how it works.

In order to achieve this, he built a Faraday Cage in order to combat other electromagnetic interference. Then he placed his “guinea pigs” in it, in pitch darkness and with a pure magnetic field as the only stimulus.

“…idea is to apply a rotating magnetic field, similar in strength to Earth’s, and to check EEG recordings for a response in the brain,” said the team.

The experiment showed that the participants experienced a drop in their alpha waves when the magnetic field rotated counterclockwise. The experiment wasn’t meant to show how this “Sixth Sense” worked, only that humans have it.









