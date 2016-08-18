Relying Too Much On the Internet Can Hurt Your Brain

Te internet is a huge step forward for humanity. It is a fact that humans made huge strides in their development every time a new way to pass information around has appeared. First, there was speech, then there was writing, then paper and books, the printing press, radio, telephone and now there’s the internet. It is without a doubt, the single most important invention of the past century.

Nevertheless, there are some drawbacks to the internet we’re starting to see happening. For instance, with our ever increasing dependence on the internet and the gadgets that go with it, our brains are starting to slack off and forget things. We’re relying on it to solve many of our problems and even remember things for us.

Researchers at the University of Illinois, as well as the University of California, Santa Cruz have realised just that. Te more we use the internet, the more we “dump” our memories and conclusions into it. In order to come to this conclusion, the researchers devised an experiment. They divided the volunteers into two groups which were then were asked to answer some questions.

One team was asked to use only their memory and knowledge, while the other were told to use the internet. In the second phase, they were given a new set of questions, easier than before, and were then told that they could use whatever they wanted, either their own memories or Google.

Surprisingly or not, the team which looked the answers online the first time around spent less time in trying to come up with the answer on their own before turning to the internet. In fact, 30 percent of the participants from the first category didn’t even bother with thinking on their own and only used Google.

“Memory is changing. Our research shows that as we use the Internet to support and extend our memory we become more reliant on it,” said lead author Dr Benjamin Storm. “Whereas before we might have tried to recall something on our own, now we don’t bother. As more information becomes available via smartphones and other devices, we become progressively more reliant on it in our daily lives.”

This research stands to show that, as we are more and more in direct contact with devices which can store information or give it to us directly, we become more and more dependent on them. This is regardless if we already know that information for ourselves or not.









