Reality vs How Dogs See The World

Reality vs how dogs see the world is one funny and brilliant series of illustrations created by San Francisco-based designer Robert Brown. He manages to capture the pure essence of how dogs actually perceive the world we all live in.

It’s easy to tell that straight from the very first illustration we realize that everything is just a matter of perspective. Some person’s trash could be another man’s treasure, or in this case, one poo can be another dog’s delicious dinner.

Dogs have the super cute ability to make us look like superheroes. That’s because we love them so much and they offer us their unconditional love which is sometimes too extreme for humans to understand. Just imagine your dog’s reactions every time you go out and every time you come back home. Does it ring a bell? Well, you’ll understand what he actually feels when you’re leaving him alone at home. Try not to make a habit of it.

Which of these amazing illustrations created by Robert Brown suits you and your dog the best? What would you like to add?

(Source)
















