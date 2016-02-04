Powerful Video Shows How Ads Objectify Women – #WomenNotObjects Pass This On!

This powerful video shows how ads objectify women in the most sexist way possible – #WomenNotObjects Pass this on! We should really raise awareness on the harm caused by the objectification of women in today’s modern world, where the advertising industry only focuses on women as sex objects.

#WomenNotObjects is the campaign’s hashtag and we should all use it to spread the word worldwide in order to stop the objectification of women all over the globe. It doesn’t matter what your beliefs are, if you are rich or poor, black or white, you just need to understand that women deserve equal respect and equal rights.

Women shouldn’t be treated like objects in most of the world’s ads, just in order to sell a sandwich, some drinks or any product with a sexual hint attached to it. It’s up to us, to everybody, to help put an end to women’s objectification because nobody wants their children to grow up in a society where women are considered sexual objects used strictly for selling different types of products or services.

