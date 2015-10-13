Photographer removes smartphones from his photos to show how addicted we are to technology, even when it doesn’t serve in our best interest, making us lose sight of what is really important in life: Human interaction!

Eric Pickersgill, the photographer behind this project, called Removed, wants to offer us a real feel of what is going on in today’s society. We’re sure that all of you have noticed how you can hardly find a table where people are just talking and enjoying each others company, without having at least one smartphone or tablet in their hands.

The whole project started with an observation he once made: “Family sitting next to me at Illium café in Troy, NY is so disconnected from one another. Not much talking. Father and two daughters have their own phones out. Mom doesn’t have one or chooses to leave it put away. She stares out the window, sad and alone in the company of her closest family. Dad looks up every so often to announce some obscure piece of info he found online. Twice he goes on about a large fish that was caught. No one replies. I am saddened by the use of technology for interaction in exchange for not interacting. This has never happened before and I doubt we have scratched the surface of the social impact of this new experience. Mom has her phone out now.”

These situations occur more and more in our daily lives, and while some people consider this to be the future, others consider it to be the ultimate thing that will destroy real human interaction for good. And it’s true…

When was the last time you were out and none of your friends checked their updates? If you have to think about it, it’s time for a change.

Photos Source: Eric Pickersgill

















