Paris vs New York: A Talley of Two Cities – Is a brilliant series of illustrations showing the differences between these two cities which have no rival in the rest of the world. Okay, maybe London, but that’s it!

Paris, with its unique charm and romantic vibes covering the entire city while walking alongside the river Seine, is definitely a place to visit, to live in and to fall in love with.

New York, the Big Apple, an icon of America all over the world and the place that everybody dreams about, is the city where you know you’ll make it big, because “if you can make it there, you can make it anywhere“…

These cities are two of the most popular destinations in the world, and if you think about the differences between Paris and New York, you’ll surely start to love them both, for their landscape, for their people and for all those little things these cities have to offer, things that you can’t find anywhere else in the world. At least not like this.









Vahram Muratyan, a Parisian graphic designer, decided to put things in perspective and through his series ‘Paris vs New York‘, he wants to show us that although both cities are extremely beautiful and have a lot to offer, they are very different and unique, each one in its own particular way.

‘Paris versus New York: A Talley Of Two Cities’ is available on Amazon, here, here and here.







