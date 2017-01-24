Painting of Tsar Nicholas II Discovered Beneath Vladimir Lenin Portrait

A painting of Tsar Nicholas II was discovered beneath a Vladimir Lenin portrait, the former Russian soviet leader. This is truly a remarkable find which proves that there are still many mysteries left to be uncovered behind the walls of Russian palaces.

This amazing paiting of Tsar Nicholas II was discovered during a restoration of the full-size painting of Lenin, the October Revolution leader. For the past 90 years, the Tsar’s portrait has been hidden beneath a water-soluble paint on the back of the canvas used by Soviet artist Vladislav Izmailovich in order to create Vladimir Lenin’s portrait.

Restorers at Stieglitz Art and Industry Academy in St. Petersburg have made this incredible discovery while the portrait of Lenin was on loan by the Russian Museum for restoration works, on November 30, 2016. Restoration works started in 2013.

“The large-scale double-sided portrait, painted by different artists under different political regimes, is a unique phenomenon that has no historical parallels,” the Academy’s press representative told RBTH.

Back in 1896, when artist Ilya Galkin, who painted the Russian Royal Family for several times, created a 9′ x 6′ ceremonial portrait of Tsar Nicholas II. This large-scale portrait was commissioned in the year of the tsar’s coronation for the Merchant Society’s Petrovsky Trade and Commercial School.

After the Red Revolution, in October 1917, the building was converted into a regular school, and in 1924, after Vladimir Lenin’s death, experts think that Vladislav Izmailovich covered the portrait of Tsar Nicholas II with layers of paint to represent the former Russian leader.

Almost a century later, the Vladimir Lenin portrait was still hanging on the same wall, until the school decided to have some restoration works done.

“At the bottom of the canvas, numerous small holes were discovered, presumably marks made with bayonets during the revolution,” the Academy’s press officer explains. “It is noteworthy that an X-ray examination of the canvas found that the heads of Lenin and the emperor are almost in the same place.”

