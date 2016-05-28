Game On: Bernie Sanders And Donald Trump Will Soon Debate

It’s Official: Bernie Sanders And Donald Trump Will Soon Debate – Game On

Bernie Sanders isn’t out of the game yet. In fact, the exact phrase he used when he shared with the masses that he would willingly debate Republican presidential contender Donald Trump was “Game on.”

Reportedly, Donald Trump told late night host Jimmy Kimmel that he’d be willing to debate Bernie Sanders in California “for charity.” It didn’t take long for Sanders to follow up with that declaration. He soon after tweeted:

Game on. I look forward to debating Donald Trump in California before the June 7 primary.





— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) May 26, 2016

Though Hillary Clinton rejected a Democratic debate invitation from Fox News, the de facto Republican nominee was warm to the idea of debating Senator Sanders. In fact, he said he’d debate Bernie ahead of California’s primary as long as the hosting network was willing to donate the ad revenue proceeds from the event to charity. Furthermore, he priced the debate between $10 million and $15 million and suggested that a women’s health organization should receive the money. (Whoa, seriously!)

The venue, host, and time of the potential debate has yet to be announced. However, it will likely take place within the next two weeks before the June 7th contest. Though some assume Trump was joking with Kimmel, just the idea of a debate between the two set the media sphere ablaze. As a result, planning has begun for the event to take place in California, according to several media outlets.

At present, Sanders has a pledged delegate deficit of just 272 delegates. If he manages to win California by a convincing margin, his delegate count could potentially tie Clinton. Perhaps the debate with Trump will improve his odds of taking on the former Secretary of State.

It sounds like a long shot, but according to a new poll conducted by the Public Policy Institute of California, the Vermont Senator matches closely with Clinton among likely primary voters.











