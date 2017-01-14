Tasteful Nude Ronda Rousey Bodypaint Photos Break The Internet. Again!

The nude Ronda Rousey bodypaint issue published by Sports Illustrated has resurfaced with a few new never before seen photos and broke the Internet again! When Ronda Rousey appeared in this very tasteful and sexy body issue, netizens went crazy with her stunning pictorial. Even though the former UFC champion lost some of her fans after being KO’d in her last two fights, there’s still a large mass of people out there who are simply crazy about Ronda!

In hard times such as these, this is when a superstar truly understands who his real friends and fans really are. When a celebrity hits rock bottom, as Ronda mentioned on her Instagram, everything around becomes a little bit more clearer and they can allow themselves some time to reflect and set a plan for future actions.

In a possible attempt to bring some comfort back into the former champion’s life, Sports Illustrated released a never before seen photo series of nude Ronda Rousey, looking more beautiful than ever.

Assistant Managing Editor MJ Day said that working with her is an absolute pleasure, and by the looks of this beautiful photo shoot, who can argue with his statement?

“This was my first time working with Ronda and I truly did not know what to expect,” MJ Day explained. “I was honestly really nervous going into it. Her public persona is that she’s a fighter. She’s tough and brutal in the ring. Outwardly there’s an assumption that she’s closed off and hard to reach.”

“The reality is that once you get to know her, she’s fascinating. She’s mesmerizing. And she’s also equally feminine, warm and relatable. After you shoot with her for a day, you realize where the worldwide frenzy comes from. People want to see her and know where she is at all times. It’s ‘Rondamania’ and it’s overtaken the general population. It’s wild to witness, so much so, that I don’t even think she was aware to what lengths people would go to catch a glimpse of her in body paint.” the editor added.

