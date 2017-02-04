Norway Is The First Country To Adopt A Zero Deforestation Policy

In a fortunate turn of events, the Norwegian Parliament has recently made a pledge to committing to a zero deforestation policy. There are, of course, various companies that have made a similar commitment, but Norway is at the forefront when it comes to countries.

The recommandation came forth at the request of the Standing Committee on Energy and the Environment.

“In its recommendation, the Committee requests, among other things, that the government ‘impose requirements to ensure that public procurements do not contribute to deforestation of the rainforest,’” said the Rainforest Foundation Norway.

As a result of the pledge, the government will enact specific policies to put it in practice. This is seen as a specifically important step forward in the effort to curve rainforest deforestation. According to Climate Action, a partner of the UN Environment Programme, the main contributors to deforestation are the beef industry, palm oil, soy production and wood production. These account for 40% of tropical deforestation.

Tropical forests represent the most important ecosystem in the world, with most animals species calling them home. Many of them are endemic to these places and are found nowhere else. These rainforests are also an important element in the natural water cycle and have a tremendously positive effect when it comes to combating desertification. The same thing applies to greenhouse gases since trees and vegetation are the primary driving force in reducing CO2 in the atmosphere.

Norway has been involved in the fight against deforestation for sometime now. According to Reuters, the country offered $1 billion to Brazil’s Amazon protection fund. According to CNN, this fund helped stop deforestation in the country by 75% over seven years. This is quite an amazing development in a relatively short amount of time. But regardless of these strides, there is still left to be done.

