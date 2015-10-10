Nobel Prize Winners 2015 – Physics, Chemistry, Medicine, Literature, Peace, Economic Sciences. Who are the 2015 Nobel Prize Winners?

The Nobel Prize is an annual event where international awards are offered for a excellence proven in Physics, Chemistry, Medicine, Literature, Peace and Economic Sciences. The awards are offered by Swedish and Norwegian committees.

The Nobel Prize started after the will of Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who wanted to offer his gratitude and recognition for academic, cultural and scientific progress. In 1895, according to Alfred Nobel’s will, the Nobel Prizes were established.

2015 Nobel Prize Winner In Physics – Takaaki Kajita, Arthur B. McDonald

“The said interest shall be divided into five equal parts, which shall be apportioned as follows: /- – -/ one part to the person who shall have made the most important discovery or invention within the field of physics …” (Excerpt from the will of Alfred Nobel)

2015 Nobel Prize Winner In Chemistry – Tomas Lindahl, Paul Modrich, Aziz Sancar

“The said interest shall be divided into five equal parts, which shall be apportioned as follows: /- – -/ one part to the person who shall have made the most important chemical discovery or improvement …” (Excerpt from the will of Alfred Nobel)

2015 Nobel Prize Winner In Physiology Or Medicine – Willian C. Campbell, Satoshi Omura, Youyou Tu

“The said interest shall be divided into five equal parts, which shall be apportioned as follows: /- – -/ one part to the person who shall have made the most important discovery within the domain of physiology or medicine …” (Excerpt from the will of Alfred Nobel)

2015 Nobel Prize Winner In Literature – Svetlana Alexievich

“The said interest shall be divided into five equal parts, which shall be apportioned as follows: /- – -/ one part to the person who shall have produced in the field of literature the most outstanding work in an ideal direction …” (Excerpt from the will of Alfred Nobel)

2015 Nobel Peace Prize Winner – National Dialogue Quartet

“The said interest shall be divided into five equal parts, which shall be apportioned as follows: /- – -/ one part to the person who shall have done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, the abolition or reduction of standing armies and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses.” (Excerpt from the will of Alfred Nobel)









The 2015 Sveriges Riksbank Prize Winner in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel – Angus Deaton

The Nobel Prizes were first awarded in 1901, and they were made out of a mixture of gold and silver with 24 carat or 4.8 grams gold coating. The Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences was established by the Central Bank of Sweden in 1968.

Inside the gallery you will find the full list of the 2015 Nobel Prize Laureates for all the categories: Physics, Chemistry, Medicine, Literature, Peace, Economic Sciences.

