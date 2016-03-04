Mom Photographer Exposes Harsh Parenting Reality

Danielle Guenther, a mom photographer, exposes the harsh parenting reality all people who decide on having a baby will have to go through. Sure, it may seem fun at first, but soon you will realize that being a parent is not a piece of cake.

Even if you are not a parent right now, you may have noticed the struggle your parent-friends are going through from time to time. For example, when they wake up and have to prepare their children for school, or when they take them out to eat, or just any other moment when they’re in public with their kids. Yes, it’s hard! Parenting is one tough cookie!

“Capture the moment, because in the end, all we have are the memories…” –Danielle Guenther

















This mom photographer, Danielle Guenther, couldn’t have created a more realistic and amusing photo series about harsh parenting realities. It’s unique, it’s original, it’s exactly how life is.

She decided to take the challenge of capturing all those parenting moments when reality seem so brutal. Of course, she points out that parenting is the most amazing feeling in the world, but it doesn’t come without its downsides.

The mom photographer started taking photos of parents in different situations just to give anyone who is thinking about parenting a heads up about what’s waiting for them as mothers and fathers.

Her outstanding photo series is an exaggeration of the harsh parenting reality, and it’s amusing (for us!) in every single way. We can imagine that people who have kids will also finding funny, but they will be the only ones understanding the true ‘horrors’ of having children. It’s not easy…

