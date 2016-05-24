“Millennials of New York” Hilariously Parodies the Melodramas of Generation Y

Chances are, you’re familiar with Humans of New York, Brandon Stanton’s public art project that reveals the inner lives of the Big Apple’s everyday strangers by pairing evocative photographic portraits with personal quotes. But Generation Y is a strain of humanity all their own, and now, there’s a parody project to shed light (and laughter) on the young generation’s particular gripes and stereotypical fixations.

Millennials of New York mimics its inspiration’s deeply emotional exposés by playfully mocking the melodramas of city dwellers in their twenties and thirties. The witty satire is impressively accurate—to a cringe-inducing extent, at times—in its imaginings of the demographic’s petty plights, neuroses, and hypocrisies.

In October, the series will be published as a book by Simon & Schuster’s Gallery Press, putting mass Millennial angst down on paper for posterity. In the meantime, you can meet a handful of the temperamental Generation Y subjects below.







