The Mausoleums of Mexico’s Dead Drug Lords

The mausoleums of Mexico‘s dead drug lords will kind of make you rethink your choices in life. Sounds weird, but some dead people are actually doing better than most of your friends who are still alive. It may not be fair, but that’s just the way it is in the drug game. If you ever had doubts about becoming a king pin, now is your chance to turn your life around.

Jardines Del Humaya is a very impressive cemetery located just outside the city of Culiacán, in the Mexican state of Sinaloa. Sinaloa, like many other states in Mexico is well known for its drug trade and for the corruption surrounding the entire administration in the region.

Drugs, violence, kidnappings and many other criminal acts happen here on a daily basis and the authorities have proven time and time again their incompetence in the face of these savage criminals. As a slap in the face of justice, these drug lords manage to show off their lavishing lifestyles even way after their death. During their lifetime, these Mexican cartel leaders build impressive (and tacky) mausoleums as an eternal legacy and a place where their families can come to pray for them.

The opulence is a day to day thing in these Mexican drug families, and the bigger the mausoleum, the higher the position the drug lord used to held during his life.

