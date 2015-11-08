Having a Marilyn Monroe look-a-like competition in 1958 was not something out of the ordinary, considering that the Hollywood diva was in the prime of her career and she was considered the most beautiful woman in the world. Arguably, she still holds the title today.

This Marilyn Monroe look-a-like competition took place in Hastings, UK, in 1958, proving that unlike her rivals Liz Taylor and Betty Brosmer, she was famous and loved worldwide, especially in the UK and Japan.

These pictures show just how much women wanted to be like Marilyn Monroe, mainly because men from the 50’s and 60’s couldn’t imagine a more beautiful, voluptuous and sensual woman.

Every man wanted her and every woman wanted to be Marilyn Monroe, and the closest they ever got to their dream was a look-a-like competition. THis applies to most of the men, as well as for most of the women.







