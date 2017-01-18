There’s an Island in a Lake on an Island in a Lake on an Island

There’s an island in a lake on an island in a lake on an island and it’s exactly how you imagine it to be. It’s completely spectacular in every single way and it’s definitely a destination to put on your bucket list asap! Seriously, how could you not?

Now, let’s see how the scheme of the island-lake-island has been laid out for us by Mother Nature. Lake Taal is located on the island of Luzon, in the northern part of the Philippines archipelago. The lake shares a distinction attributed to only two lakes in the world – the only 2 lakes two have a third order island within them, the lakes being also part of the order.

If you’re still confused, don’t worry. It’s normal! Let’s go even further with the explanation, just to make things clear (clearer). Lake Taal, located on the island of Luzon, has an island – Volcano Island, that has its own lake – Crater Lake, that has its own island called Vulcan Point.

The crater at the top of Volcano Island is filled with water giving rise to Crater Lake and Vulcan Point is the small island emerging out of Crater Lake. Is everything clear now? If the answer is no, don’t worry. We totally get it. You need to see the pictures! So do we…

How about that? Mother Nature never stops surprising us with its unique gems located around the globe.









