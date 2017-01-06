Animal Shelter Films a Low-Budget Cat Commercial and it Instantly Goes Viral

This animal shelter decided to take a new approach a film a low-budget cat commercial in order to attract more people willing to adopt some furry little friends. Their commercial instantly went viral and it proved everybody that you don’t need a lot of money to make a commercial about cats. They’re simply adorable and everybody loves them!

The Furkids Animal Shelter created the ‘Kitty Kommercial’ in just under 30 minutes of filming, right in their headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. Paul Preston is the main character in this wonderful video and he plays the role of a used car salesman in order to ‘sell’ as many cats as possible TODAY!

His sister came up with the idea of filming this unique cat commercial that instantly went viral! People started coming to Furkids Animal Shelter and adopted cats and dogs like never before. Don’t waste any time looking at the commercial for the 59th time (like we did!) and go and adopt a pet today!

