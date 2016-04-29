Life In Russia Revealed Through Old Colorized Photos From 1900-1965

This unique photo series created by artist Olga Klimbins on Flickr is a valuable insight that shows us how life in Russia used to look like between 1900 and 1965. Russia has a very long, complex and controversial history, especially in the 19th and 20th centuries. These are the times when the Russian dynasty fell and communism paved its way into becoming one of the world most brutal regimes.

Sure, nobody likes communists nowadays, but back then, they had a lot more supporters than you would have guessed. Fear and terror are not the only things which dominated Russia and its people in this time and we will come to realize this very quickly by looking at these old colorized photos.

1. Family Nicholas II Of Russia, 1914

2. Russian Sniper Roza Shanina

3. Grand Duchess Maria Of Russia, 1906

4. Yuri Gagarin (First Man In Space) With His Matra Bonnet Djet Vs Coupe, 1965

5. Lyudmila Pavlichenko. Soviet Sniper During World War II. Credited With 309 Kills, She Is Regarded As The Most Successful Female Sniper In History, 1940

6. The Four Romanov Daughters With Their Mother Tsarina Alexandra, 1913

7. The First Passengers Of The Moscow Metro, 1935

8. Gymnasium Girls, Imperial Russia, 1900-1917

9. Worker And Supervisor, Car Factory, Moscow, 1954

10. Russian Soldiers In Berlin 1945

11. Russian Family, Ekaterinburg Region, Siberia In The Late 19th Century

12. Jose Raul Capablanca Vs Alexander Alekhine, 1913

13. Yekaterina Ryabova, Russian Military Pilot, Heroine Of The Soviet Army, 1945

14. Soviet Athletes In Moscow, 1937

15. Russian Wrestler Karl Pospischil, 1912

16. A Man With A Group Of Russian Children, 1940

17. Anti Tank Artillery, 1940’s

18. Soldier Waves A Soviet Flag, Berlin, 1945

19. Lydia Litvyak During The World War I, 1941

20. Romanov Sisters And Their Mother Tsarina Alexandra Working In A Military Hospital During World War I

21. Soviet Sniper Semyon Nomokonov With His Famous Smoking Pipe, 1942

22. 102nd Guards Fighter Aviation Regiment, 1943

23. Nicholas II Of Russia In The Uniform Of The Life-guards 4th The Imperial Family’s Rifle Regiment, 1912

24. Saint John Of Kronstadt

25. Group Of The Sisters Of Charity In The Dining Room During Lunch, Rhe Herbovets Community, 1900’s

