The LEGO Bike Helmet Is Out Of This World

The LEGO bike helmet is a very creative design meant to make even children enjoy wearing their helmets. Every kid loves LEGO. That’s almost a fact! Who wouldn’t like to be seen as a real life LEGO man?

This funny bicycle helmet was designed by Simon Higby and Clara Prior, in order to decrease the number of kids riding their bicycles without helmets. It’s usually a hassle for any little girl or boy to wear a helmet, because they don’t look as cool as the other kids who are not wearing a safety device around their head.

That’s where creativity kicks in and with this really cool LEGO hair design, there’s no doubt that more and more kids will start wearing safety equipment while riding their bikes.

This LEGO bike helmet is actually made on a regular bike helmet, so it’s not that different when it comes to comfort and safety. It’s just your regular old bike helmet, but with a very innovative and funny twist added to it.









Check out this video below and see how the LEGO hair bike helmet is made!

