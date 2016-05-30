The Largest Remaining Lowland Tropical Forest – Corcovado National Park in Costa Rica

Corcovado National Park in Costa Rica

Corcovado National Park is comprised of the largest, lowland tropical forest in the world, and is located in SW Costa Rica. It’s a pristine and luxuriant combination of jungles, marshes, swirling rivers, mangroves and deserted beaches. A true mosaic of eight different habitats, Corcovado, is a sanctuary for countless rare species of animals, among which are six species of wild cat, tapirs the size of ponies, giant anteaters and the largest population of Scarlet macaws.

The largest and most powerful of predatory birds, the American Harpy Eagle, hunts monkeys here on a regular basis, while 9 feet long pit vipers scour the ground for smaller prey. Crocodiles prowl the slow rivers, while sea turtles lay their eggs on the paradise-like beaches, and sharks patrol the nearby coasts.

One of the most notorious of its creatures is the ever elusive jaguar. On the verge of going extinct in the 1960’s, its population has tripled since the area became a national park in 1975. This special combination of ecosystems has brought together many naturalists from around the world. These wetlands are among the last places where tropical forests still manage to survive in the American Pacific region. Three exploration camps, united with some winding trails, make it possible for people to visit the park.







