‘Tis The Season To Be Jolly With Alcoholic Ice Cream!

‘Tis the season to be jolly… Tralala tralalala… with alcoholic ice cream to make the holidays bearable. Yes, we adults really needed this in order to survive yet another yearly encounter with all of our relatives.

Tipsy Scoop figured out how to make ice cream even more enjoyable by adding unique cocktail mixtures in this delicious dessert. If you want to get a little tipsy during the holidays, or anywhere else for that matter, without being judged by everyone you know, you should definitely have a scoop of ‘Red Velvet Martini’! Or how about a nice ‘Chocolate Whiskey’ or ‘Maple Bacon Bourbon’ ice cream cone? Sounds incredible, doesn’t it?

“Following in the ice cream tradition, I began to experiment with putting a modern boozy twist on ice cream,” explains Melissa, owner of Tipsy Scoop.

Show Mom how much you love her! #tipsyscoop #mom #boozyicecream #mothersday





A photo posted by Daddy’s Dairy © 🍦 (@daddysdairy) on May 5, 2016 at 7:14am PDT

Shout out to those of us that would rather get drunk off ice cream on a Saturday night. #thebestofbothworlds #alcohol @tipsyscoop A photo posted by Mini Melanie (@minimelanienyc) on Oct 1, 2016 at 5:13pm PDT

Melissa’s father was also an ice cream maker and when he passed the business on to his daughter, she decided to spice up things and created this unique alcoholic ice cream treat.

“I wanted to combine the best of both worlds and infuse traditional ice cream ﬂavors with diﬀerent liquors. I ﬁnally perfected the recipes and came up with creamy, tipsy and delicious treats!” says Melissa.

Got ice cream wasted this morning with some Cake Batter Vodka Martini ice cream from @TipsyScoop! 🍭🍦 #TipsyScoop #BoozyIceCream #IceCreamWasted #NYC A photo posted by THE SWEET LIFE OF LINA🎈 (@thesweetlifeoflina) on Mar 13, 2016 at 9:15am PDT

i like ice cream and i like booze (go check out @tipsyscoop asap) A photo posted by Treat Yo Self NYC (@treatyoself_nyc) on Sep 8, 2016 at 4:45pm PDT

Unofficial start to Fall sure feels ☀️H😍T☀️- 📸 @feedyourgirlfriend A photo posted by Tipsy Scoop (@tipsyscoop) on Sep 6, 2016 at 10:35am PDT

Nothing like a mid-day alcoholic ice cream treat #tipsyscoop #mexicanchocolate #tequila #vanillabean #bourbon #icecream #thursdays A photo posted by Vanessa (@nessanotes) on Sep 22, 2016 at 12:21pm PDT

(Source)







