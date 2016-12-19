‘Tis The Season To Be Jolly With Alcoholic Ice Cream!
‘Tis the season to be jolly… Tralala tralalala… with alcoholic ice cream to make the holidays bearable. Yes, we adults really needed this in order to survive yet another yearly encounter with all of our relatives.
Tipsy Scoop figured out how to make ice cream even more enjoyable by adding unique cocktail mixtures in this delicious dessert. If you want to get a little tipsy during the holidays, or anywhere else for that matter, without being judged by everyone you know, you should definitely have a scoop of ‘Red Velvet Martini’! Or how about a nice ‘Chocolate Whiskey’ or ‘Maple Bacon Bourbon’ ice cream cone? Sounds incredible, doesn’t it?
“Following in the ice cream tradition, I began to experiment with putting a modern boozy twist on ice cream,” explains Melissa, owner of Tipsy Scoop.
Melissa’s father was also an ice cream maker and when he passed the business on to his daughter, she decided to spice up things and created this unique alcoholic ice cream treat.
“I wanted to combine the best of both worlds and infuse traditional ice cream ﬂavors with diﬀerent liquors. I ﬁnally perfected the recipes and came up with creamy, tipsy and delicious treats!” says Melissa.