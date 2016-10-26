Japanese Manga Book Explores The Topic Of Lesbian Love

“The Introduction to the World of Yuri” is a Japanese manga book that explores the topic of lesbian love in a very artistic and erotic way. The new manga book features 140 titles from the Japanese ‘yuri’ genre.

As opposed to “Boys’ Love” which has been illustrated many times before in Japanese manga, “Girls’ Love” is a concept that only found its way mentioned in different pornographic manners.

“Yuri” is the term used to describe the manga category which refers to the romantic and erotic female relationships. This type of Japanese manga sub-genre is usually written for female readers. It portrays the undying love a girl bears for another girl and it illustrates different problems they may face in today’s society.

The name “yuri”, means “lily” and it is credited to the male Chief Editor of Barazoku (“The Clan of the Rose”), Japan’s first magazine for gay men. The Chief Editor first used this term in 1976 wanting to give a name to lesbian love, given the fact that there was no word to describe it.

















“Bara” meaning “Rose” is the term used to describe gay love and the entire community of gay readers. The Chief Editor of Barazoku thought it was only natural for the term describing lesbian love to be called “Yuri” (“Lily”), since the one describing gay love is “Bara” (“Rose”).

The new book called ‘Yuri no Sekai Nyuumon’ or ‘The Introduction to the World of Yuri’ will be a catalog of over 140 works from the yuri subgenre and it will feature various recommendations from notable manga authors. The book’s cover was chosen by Izumi Kitta, a very popular voice actress in Japan.

“The Introduction to the World of Yuri: covers everything you need to know about this rather new manga subgenre about lesbian love, all illustrated with beautiful images created by the most talented contemporary artists.

