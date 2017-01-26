Time Travel back to a Japanese Bath House from the 1950s

Let’s time travel back to a Japanese bath house from the 1950’s and get an intimate look inside to see what really went on in those very exclusive places. In 1951, LIFE photographer Michael Rougier went on a tour of this Japanese bath house from Tokyo.

Japan was in its post-war years of occupation and allied troops were a constant presence in Tokyo’s day to day life. Western countries had thousands of soldiers and officers sent to Japan to secure that all the post-war treaties were being implemented and respected.

Of course, this Western clientele, formed mostly out of American men in uniforms, developed quite a passion for these unique and intimate Japanese bath houses. Michael Rougier managed to capture timeless moments featuring American soldiers and officers being bathed or bathing with Japanese women employed at Tokyo‘s bath houses.

Like you would expect, soldiers acted like soldiers, and after a long campaign out in the battlefields, you can’t be surprised if they want to have a good time and be entertained by the many ladies present at these Japanese bath houses. The ladies were certainly a sight to see, especially for men who were far away from home and wanted to unwind from the burdens of training and combat.

We can’t think of a better way to relax than a visit at these intimate and mesmerizing Japanese bath houses. Can you? (keep it in 1950s Tokyo!)

