Italy Will Make Supermarkets Donate All Unsold Food To The Needy

Italy will make supermarkets donate all unsold food to the needy, throughout several non-profit charity organizations around the country. The Italian government is set to make all supermarkets give away their unsold food products to the needy in order to combat food waste.

After passing the new law, Italy will become the second European Union country to make supermarkets donate all unsold food to charity, after France, who introduced a similar bill earlier this year.

In France, supermarkets that don’t donate the food which has not been sold to charity are fined. In Italy, the government plans on giving businesses incentives after they will donate the unsold food. The law has the goal of tackling the country’s approximately €12 billion food waste problem.

The new food waste law will offer reduction in garbage taxes which will vary depending on how much the business will give away to charity.

“We are making it more convenient for companies to donate than to waste. “We currently recover 550 million tonnes of excess food each year but we want to arrive at one billion in 2016.” says Italy’s Agriculture Minister, Maurizio Martina.

Each stage of food waste in Europe and Russia in 2010.









Europe is going through a very severe food waste problem and urgent issues need to be solved to stop it. More and more countries inside the European Union are planning on implementing such laws. Arash Derambarsh, a French politician, is trying to implement a food waste law in the EU legislation so all countries will be forced to follow this law.

“The problem is simple – we have food going to waste and poor people who are going hungry”, says Arash Derambarsh.









