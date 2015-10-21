This Israeli hummus cafe offers 50% off to Jews and Arabs who eat together making the most magical thing with one very simple, yet brilliant idea. Bringing two different ethnic groups together and making them enjoy each other’s company, while having a very tasty meal.

Breaking bread together, literally, in the most beautiful and peaceful fashion imaginable. Yes, this is the Israeli Hummus Bar, located near the coastal city of Netanya.

“Scared of Arabs? Scared of Jews?” is the one of the slogans used by the Hummus Bar for advertising their 50% discount to Jews and Arabs who eat together.

“By us we don’t have Arabs! But we also don’t have Jews… By us we’ve got human beings! And real excellent Arab hummus! And great Jewish falafel! And a free refill for every serving of hummus, whether you’re Arab, Jewish, Christian, Indian, etc.”, as written in one of the cafe’s Facebook posts.

מפחדים מערבים? מפחדים מיהודים? אצלנו אין ערבים! אבל אין גם יהודים… אצלנו יש בני אדם! וחומוס ערבי אמיתי ומעולה!…











Manager Kobi Tzafrir said that the offer has been very well received and in just one week, several tables of Arabs and Jews have already eaten together. The kitchen is kosher and halal so both ethnic and religious groups can indulge in a culinary explosion of tastes.

החברה הכי קולים באזור הצפון 😉 , ביחד עם אורח מאורגון שבארה"ב הגיעו לחנוך את פינת הזולה החדשה שלנו, ונהנו מהחומוס, המסבחה והריפילים החופשיים. מוזמנים לבוא ולהתרווח על הפופים שלנו וליהנות מחומוס ואווירה טובה.

Tzafrir said: “If there’s anything that can bring together these peoples, it’s hummus.”







