Is The New Super Cold Spot In The North Atlantic A Good Or A Bad Thing?

As our planet is experiencing higher and higher climates every year, temperature records are being rewritten with each coming summer season. Essentially every part of the planet is a bit hotter than the year before and large areas are suffering from prolonged heat waves, droughts, wildfires, and all manner of environmental destruction.

This is off course with the exception of one area in particular, in the North Atlantic, just below Iceland and Greenland. Against all logic, this cold spot in the North Atlantic has set the record for the coolest temperature in the region ever, and this is happening when it’s surrounded by increasingly warmer waters.

Is this a sign that things might finally begin to change? The answer is yes. What at first boggled scientists, who couldn’t make heads or tails of it, has now started to unravel and make sense. The cold spot in the North Atlantic is actually a phenomenon where cold fresh water is introduced into the Atlantic Ocean current.

Cold, salty water from the Arctic drops down to the bottom of the ocean, being heavier than the warmer waters coming from the south. This allows for the different temperature waters to change places and mix into an even, tempered water all around. This process allows for an even distribution of water and predictable and mild weather patterns to occur.

Now, the new cold spot in the North Atlantic appeared due to the huge influx of cold fresh water coming from the melting Northern ice cap. When this mixes with the cold salt water from the Atlantic, it makes the whole mass of water less dense and no longer able to sink to the bottom, accumulating just south of Iceland and Greenland.

This is the equivalent of throwing a wrench into the Atlantic Current machine, grinding it to a complete stop; or at least severely weakening it. No more Atlantic current means a lot of ecological disasters for marine and bird life as well as many others which we don’t even realize yet. What’s for sure though is that if we don’t stop and reverse this process soon, we’ll see a rise in water levels as well as a drastic change in temperature in both North America and Europe.







