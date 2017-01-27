Ireland Is Diverting Its Entire €8Bn Sovereign Wealth Fund Away From Fossil Fuels

Even though the United States hopes to relive the 1970’s with Donald Trump, thinking that the world hasn’t changed since then, other countries look ahead at the challenges that await us and the opportunities to be had. Ireland for instance just passed a bill by majority vote where its entire 8 billion euro sovereign wealth fund will be diverted away from fossil fuels like oil, gas and coal.

There is one final step before the bill will be in full effect, and that is the committee stage. But as Trócaire and Fossil Free Europe put it, almost all major political parties are on board with the bill, with the exception of Fine Gael political party.

“The Irish political system is now finally acknowledging what the overwhelming majority of people already know: that to have a fighting chance to combat catastrophic climate change we must phase out fossil fuels and stop the growth of the industry that is driving this crisis,” said Éamonn Meehan, the Trócaire Executive Director.

And once the bill passes, Ireland will be the first country to take this step of diverting itself completely from fossil fuel. Norway, for instance, diverted $900 million away from coal, the dirtiest of fossil fuels, but the country still has assets tied to oil.

Hopefully, this turn of events will make Ireland into an example worth following. When the project began back in 2011, only a handful of supporters existed. But now the whole thing has turned into a worldwide phenomenon. Companies big and small, NGOs, various municipalities, and all sorts of other organisations have moved away from fossil fuels. As of 2015, some $3.4 trillion have been relocated in this way, no longer favouring fossil fuels.

“The support of a majority in the Dáil for this bill is an incredibly important moment for the climate justice movement in Ireland and will inspire other countries to follow our lead,” Meehan said.







