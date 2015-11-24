Iraq’s Bride Tower Will Be The Tallest In The World

AMBS architects have unveiled their plans to build the largest tower in the world. Reaching a height of 1,152 meters (3,780 ft.), the Bride Tower as it is called, will be constructed in Iraq’s southern Basra Province, close to the Persian Gulf. Once finished it will tower over the current record holder, the Burj Khalifa with 828 meters (2,717 ft.) and the Kingdom Tower currently being built in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia with 1,000 meters (3,280 ft.).

Its name is a reference to the rapidly growing city of Basra as a business hub, nicknamed the Bride of the Gulf. When finished this mega-tower will be comprised of four towers of different heights, all interconnected with each other. The tallest will have a total of 230 stories and be topped by an 188 meter tall antenna. The other three towers will be 724 meters, 484 meters and 61 meters respectively.

Besides the towers themselves, the Bride will also be accompanied by a huge glazed “veil” which will flow over the southern side of the tower and will offer shade for the other low-rising buildings and public spaces below.

In its specifications, this particular tower is said to be the first vertical city in its own right and will take advantage of state of the art engineering and vertical transportation systems. The Bride Tower will feature offices, hotels, residential areas, commercial centers, parks and gardens as well as its own rail network spanning across 1,550,908 square meters (over 5 million sq. feet) of floor space.

“In contrast to a conventional tower, the Bride will be a place that may be enjoyed by all, not only for the ones that live and work there, but also the rest of the public,” the architects said in a statement.

It seems more and more evident that the Arabs are in a height race of their own, building one mega tower after another. Besides their obvious wealth statement, mega-towers as self-sustaining cities make all the sense in the world and other nations should follow suit. First of all, a tower-like city takes up far less land-space than any other city in the world. Besides the environmental benefits, a city like this will be far more efficient, given the fact that everything it needs will be found inside. This tremendously cuts costs in both time and resources when getting from place to place for both people and goods.

Just to give an example of what a compact city can offer, we can take New York City as an example. This, largest city in the United States, is the most compact in the whole country and is among the few which doesn’t base their transportation on personal owned cars. Thanks to this New York has an average of 6.4 tons of CO2 emissions per person per year as compared to LA with 13.2 or Denver with 18.9. This thus stands to show just how much we can save and not waste just by making things, like a city, more efficient.















