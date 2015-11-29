Internet Unites to Photoshop ISIS Fighters as Rubber Ducks. Humor Beats Terror!

The Internet unites to photoshop ISIS fighters as rubber ducks proving once and for all that humor beats terror any day of the week! 4Chan started photoshopping ISIS fighters as rubber ducks and the Internet went crazy, spreading the pictures in and out, all over the world.

ISIS fighters as rubber ducks is the best thing you’ll see on the Internet today and you’ll start feeling less and less scared about the Duck Caliph threat!

Someone posted on a private board on 4Chan “how about castrating the image of IS by replacing the faces on ALL the propaganda photos with bath ducks”, and that started the huge series of photos with ISIS fighters shown in their pure essence.

ISIS’ flag now reads ‘duck duck duck duck duck duck duck duck duck duck duck’ and it appears that these terrorists are trying to create the first Duck State, in their attempt to bring back the old historic ‘Duck Caliphate’.

How to tell if your children have already joined ISIS. Luck for the signs very carefully and if they start growing a beak, don’t panic, but keep them under observation.







