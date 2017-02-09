Indian Coal Plant Converts CO2 Into Baking Soda

Baking Soda has a multitude of uses and health benefits. For instance, it can be used as a homemade deodorant or toothpaste. In fact, both of these store-bought products have baking soda in them. It’s also a good prevention for cancer, for sunburn, sunburn, it’s good for kidneys, ulcers, as a cleaner, and many, many others. Carbon dioxide emissions, on the other hand, could bring the world to the brink of destruction; especially in great quantities like we’re pumping into the air every day.

In fact, CO2 represents 65 percent of greenhouse gases in the air, and a whopping 81 percent in the US. So, naturally, bringing down those emissions is incremental in saving the world as we know it today. Reducing our CO2 output is incremental in this fight, and so, a power plant in India is developing a technology to putting that CO2 to good use by turning it into baking soda.

The plant is located in the Bay of Bengal in southern India, some 60 miles away from the largest solar farm in the world. The new technology was invented by two Indian chemists who then went on to found the Carbon Clean Solutions, a company which is now a leader in the low-cost capture of CO2 from power and industrial plants.

It works by capturing CO2 from the exhaust of a plant and then converting it into soda ash (Na2CO3), also known as baking soda.

“Once captured, CO2 is converted into various chemicals, making carbon capture profitable and sustainable,” said Aniruddha Sharma, CEO and co-founder of Carbon Clean Solutions.

This is, in a sense, a triple plus and advantageous for everyone. For starters, almost no CO2 escapes into the atmosphere from the coal power plant. Secondly, it produces baking soda with it, which is beneficial for everyone, as we stated before. And thirdly, the power plant is capable of capturing one tonne of CO2 at a price of just $30. This is far less than getting the same amount of CO2 from conventional means.

“This project serves as a first of its kind proof-of-concept project without any subsidies,” Sharma said. Carbon Clean Solutions has already signed another CO2 capture and utilisation project. “We want to launch a wave of decarbonization projects where captured CO2 is converted to products.”

