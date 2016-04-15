IconSpeak – Traveler T-Shirt That Lets You Communicate In Any Country

Introducing IconSpeak – the traveler T-shirt that lets you communicate in any country around the world without knowing its national language. This very creative T-shirt comes with 40 universal icons on it, all to make your traveling experience easier and more efficient.

“I think there’s a problem with my carburetor.” is just one of the many things you can explain when you’re in a foreign country and you have no understanding of the language people are speaking.

IconSpeak (I can speak) was created by 3 Swiss friends who had too many drinks one day and an unforgettable experience with a broken motorcycle in Vietnam. These sort of things usually happen to tourists and when you find yourself in a rural area, you cannot expect people to know English. This is where the IconSpeak T-shirt comes in hand.

“Many times we were confronted with a language barrier that was only to be overcome by drawing signs, symbols or icons on a piece of paper, map, or into the dirt,” George, Steven, and Florian say.

“We thought it would be great to have an essential set of icons with you, permanently, so that you could just point on whatever you need – and people would understand. Soon the notepad was pulled out again and we started listing more or less essential icons that would have been of great help during not just ours, but basically anyone’s trip.” the creators of IconSpeak added.

Next time you’re traveling to a remote country where most people don’t speak an international language, be sure to take your IconSpeak T-shirt with you. Just in case. Trust us, you will not regret your decision.

