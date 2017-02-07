9 Iconic Photos Of The Most Badass Women In History

These 9 iconic photos of the most badass women in history offer us a real insight of what it actually means to stand against the tide and fight for what you believe in, or be a pioneer in a domain no one else has ever dared to enter. This is why these women are so badass, words can’t even describe their actions and what they stood for!

They all had something to say and they made sure their voices were heard, carving a name for themselves in history books worldwide.

Danuta Danielsson, 1985 – shown hitting a neo-Nazi protester with her handbag. Her mother was a concentration camp survivor.

2. Volunteers, c. 1941 – 1945 – learning how to fight fires at Pearl Harbor.

3. Maud Wagner, 1907 – credited as the first famous female tattoo artist in the US.

4. A 106-year-old Armenian woman, 1990 – protecting her house with an AK-47.

RELATED STORIES:

5. Komako Kimura, October 23, 1917 – a prominent Japanese suffragist at a march in New York.

6. Margaret Hamilton, 1969 – working as a lead software engineer of the Apollo Project, standing next to the calculation readouts from the code she wrote by hand. That code was used to take humanity to the moon!

7. Erika, October 1956 – a 15-year-old Hungarian fighter for freedom against the Soviet Union.

8. Sarla Thakral, 1936 – 21 years old, first Indian woman to earn a pilot license.

9. Annie Lumpkins, 1961 – voting activist at the Little Rock city jail.

These women are true heroes and they deserve all the respect and recognition for standing up for the right things!

(Source)















