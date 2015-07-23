Humans Trading Places With Animals In Shocking Campaign Against Animal Testing

Animal testing has been going on for a very long time and industries such as pharmaceutics or fashion don’t seem to be that bothered about the way they treat our voiceless friends, as long as they make billions of dollars every year. How often do we see human trading places with animals? Almost never. This is why this animal rights activist did a very shocking campaign to raise awareness against animal testing.

People standing for animals rights are beginning to have a strong voice, especially online, and campaigns that ask people to stop buying animal tested products are increasing every day.

Jacqueline Trade decided to start a very shocking campaign against animal cruelty and animal testing, by making humans trade places with animals. She subjected her self to all the horrible and cruel practices that animals have to endure during testing in order to make a point and raise awareness about this horrible reality.

Jacqueline had food stuffed down her throat by force, she was injected with several chemical substances, had her head shaved and these brutal activities are just a fraction of what animals endure during testing.

To raise awareness and to finally put a stop to these horrible practices, we need to spread the message to more and more people, and this way, the pharma, the fashion and other industries that resort to animal training will have to find different ways to develop and test their products.

(Photo: Mark Large)












