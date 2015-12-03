Honest posters show our addiction to technology. Ajit Johnson is a Ph.D. student working in cancer genetics and genomics. In his pare time when he’s not deconvoluting the complexity of cancer, he tells stories through his art. One day when he was at work, he realized that he was using his phone and opening web pages far too often and far too long than it was normal. Then he thought about what is normal.

Because of this, he decided to not use his phone for one whole day and see what happens. It was very difficult, but soon enough realized just how more productive he became once he had no diversion to draw his attention. He discovered time, he never had any idea existed.

#This_Generation is a set of minimal posters that he designed to emphasize the need to acknowledge the invasion of tech addiction without even being aware of it. Use of technology is of course fun and extremely useful but blinding oneself of the dark side (cyber bullying, privacy etc…) can be equally dangerous. Also, spending much time plugged in affects our relationships in a huge way, studies say.















