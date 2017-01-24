A (very) Short History Of Sexy Vintage Bikinis

This (very) brief history of sexy vintage bikinis shows us that people have always had a flair for good taste with a dash of perkiness to it. People have been enjoying swimsuits, looking at beautiful women in swimwear and wearing the latest (and most revealing) bikini models since time immemorial. It’s the naked truth! Nothing more, nothing less…

This amazing collection of sexy vintage swimwear takes us back to a time when fashion seemed more humane. It’s not like people are not enjoying clothes right now, it’s just that back then, the happiness of wearing something unique seemed to be more present, mainly because people didn’t take as many photos like today and everybody had to admire the real thing.

People used to go to the beach also to admire the latest trends and these stunning women are certainly something to stare at (in a very polite way of course!). Beautiful women, bikinis and fashion have been going hand-in-hand since anybody can remember, and here’s the brief history of sexy vintage swimsuits.

Let us know in the comments which decade of swimwear best suited you? Which ones you like, which ones are coming back and which ones are you glad that their time has passed for good? The options are plenty, so take your time to make the best choices possible.

“Coppertone gives you a better tan!”

















