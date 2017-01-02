History of the Internet – The Room Where The Internet Started Is Now A Preserved Museum

History of the Internet – The room where it all started is now a preserved museum. This room is the birthplace of the world’s biggest invention so far. These pictures found at Kleinrock Internet Heritage Site and Archive via Reuters serve as a time-travelling machine back to when the Internet was considered a thing of the future.

‘UCLA’s Interface Message Processor (IMP) (R) is pictured in the birthplace of the Internet, at 3420 Boelter Hall, the original location of the first ARPANET node at UCLA in Los Angeles, California June 2, 2011′, NBC News reports. Leonard Kleinrock a UCLA professor and his team used the IMP, the packet-switching node used to interconnect participant networks to the ARPANET in order to transmit the letters ‘LO’ to the Stanford Research Institute on October 29, 1969. This was the first message ever sent via Internet.

Below, you can see a teletype very similar to the one used to communicate with the Sigma 7 computer which was connected to UCLA’s Interface Message Processor (IMP), in the room which is considered the birthplace of the Internet, at 340 Boelter Hall, the location of the first ARPANET node in Los Angeles, California.

The recreated lab, replicating the original one from 1969, in its original place, will open on October 29 with a reunion of the computer scientists responsible for the first message ever sent on the Internet.

Leonard Kleinrock, Professor of Computer Science at UCLA, can be seen in the birthplace of the Internet, at 3420 Boelter Hall in UCLA, July 27, 2011.

BONUS: A Map of the Entire Internet in 1973

















(Photo Source)








