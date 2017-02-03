There’s a Hidden Room Inside Mount Rushmore

We don’t know haw many of you saw the 1994 Richie Rich movie starring Macaulay Culkin. Well, it was a long time ago. Nevertheless, there was a scene in the movie where the Rich family had an entire mountain carved to their likeness; just like Mount Rushmore in real life. And inside the mountain, there was a hidden room, a seif, filled with all the family’s precious heirlooms.

Well, as it turns out, Mount Rushmore also has one such room, just behind Lincoln’s head. Even though it’s not actually a secret, not that many Americans, or people of other nationalities, know about it. It’s known as the Hall of Records and is located in Lincoln’s head; around where the left half of his brains should be.

The chamber itself was thought about from the very start by the project’s designer, Gutzon Borglum, ever since the 1930’s. It was made out to store some of the country’s most important documents, chronicling America’s history. He envisioned the hall as being some 80 by 100 feet. To get to it, one had to go up an 800-foot long stairway a 38-feet bronze eagle was supposed to be placed above the entrance. The hall was envisioned to hold busts of many famous American personalities and a complete list that the country had for science, art, or industry.

Unfortunately, however, Borglum died in 1941 and he never did get to see his vision coming in hull fruition. But back in 1998, officials in charge of the monument brought back the sculptor’s dream. Tucked behind a 1,200-pund granite slab, are the Declaration of Independence, the US Constitution, the Bill of Rights, the full biography of Borglum, some short descriptions of the four presidents found at Mount Rushmore. Not the originals, mind you, but each is written on porcelain panels.

But as the 1,200-pound slab would suggest, the Hall is closed to the public. The entranceway is, of course, accessible to people, but it doesn’t really loke like anything Borglum envisioned it to be.It resembles more a long-forgotten entrance to a tomb or some sort of catacomb.











