Hater – The Dating App For People Who Hate The Same Things

Yes, Hater is no longer the way you refer to John, your colleague, it’s also a dating app for people with mutual hatred for different things. This makes it easier to constantly bitch about stuff with your newly found hater friends.

We’ve all seen how Tinder works and while it comes with satisfying results (most of the times!), it’s definitely no Hater! A first date is hard enough just as it is. You struggle to find something to talk about and you’ll basically do anything just to break that awkward silence, but with this new app, all you have to do is start talking about your mutual hatred for a certain politician, artist or food.

The mutual hatred dating app officially launches on February 8, and it comes with a few predefined topics or people to start hating, like: belfies, weed, gluten-free lifestyle, Donald Trump (of course!) and many others. We won’t ruin your surprise, we’ll just leave it up to you to discover new things to hate.

The app will match you with people who share hate for a certain topic, but it will also allow you to dismiss a topic in case you don’t have any opinions on the matter. The first version of Hater will start with 2,000 topics, so don’t worry, you’ll have a lot of things to hate even before the first updates.

The creator of Hater came up with the idea after trying to write a few comedy sketches, in order to become a comedy writer after quitting his job at Goldman Sachs.

“The more I thought about it, the more I thought, Hey even though this was a funny idea, it actually makes a lot of sense,” says Hater CEO Brendan Alper.

His dating app could turn out to be an incredible success, and according to a 2006 study, conducted by Jennifer Bosson, a social psychologist at the University of South Florida, people form friendships more easily based on hating the same things, rather than sharing a passion.

