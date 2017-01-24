Hair Is As Strong As Steel And Its Use Could Be In Body Armour

Hair, even though it might not look it, is actually comparable to steel when it comes to strength. It’s even more elastic that steel, withstanding a stretch of one and a half times its original length before breaking. Because of these qualities, it has attracted the attention of scientists from the University of California in San Diego. They wanted, and have succeeded, to see what actually gives hair these properties.

“Nature creates a variety of interesting materials and architectures in very ingenious ways. We’re interested in understanding the correlation between the structure and the properties of biological materials to develop synthetic materials and designs — based on nature — that have better performance than existing ones,” said Marc Meyers, a professor of mechanical engineering at the UC San Diego Jacobs School of Engineering and the lead author of the study.

The team put strands of hairs under different deformation and compression tests, in order to see how they behave on the nanoscale. And surprisingly enough, hair is more resistant if it’s stretched faster than slower. This is somewhat like honey behaves.

“Think of a highly viscous substance like honey,” Meyers explained. “If you deform it fast it becomes stiff, but if you deform it slowly it readily pours.”

Each strand of hair is made out of two distinct parts. One is the cortex which is made out of parallel fibrils. The other one is the matrix which is comprised of a random structure. This matrix is sensitive to the speed of deformation. The two together give the hair its ability to withstand high stress.

What’s more, the cortex is made out of those previously mentioned fibrils which in turn contain many thousands of spiral-shaped chains and molecules collectively known as alpha helix chains. These are what give hair the ability to withstand large amounts of deformation without breaking. And once the deformation force stops, these alpha helix chains have the power to partially reverse to their original state. Water, for instance, can cause the hair to revert to its original shape after various degrees of stress. Scientists are particularly interested in figuring that one out.

“Since I was a child I always wondered why hair is so strong. Now I know why,” said Wen Yang, a former postdoctoral researcher in Meyers’ research group and co-author on the paper.

The applications of a synthetic material similar to hair can have a wide range of uses. Due to its light weight and resistance, one such application can be in body armour.









