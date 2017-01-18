Guy Reads Fake Pro-Trump Books on the Subway, And People Simply Lose It

This guy started reading fake pro-Trump books on NYC’s subway and almost instantly captured everybody’s attention. This public stunt was performed by Scott Rogowsky, as part of his ‘Taking Fake Book Covers On the Subway’ series. This edition is called “Unpresidented” and it’s dedicated to Donald Trump‘s installment as US President.

With fake pro-Trump books like ‘How to Succeed In Business Without Paying Your Contractors’, or ‘How to ban the Muslim inside you’ and ‘Eat, Pray, Grab Pussy’, the NYC subway has had its fair share of laughs and angry people. Oh, and let’s not forget ‘Prejudice and Prejudice’ by Mike Pence, Vice-President of the United States of America.

RELATED STORIES:

Be sure to subscribe to Scott Rogowsky’s Youtube channel and share this video because all the ad revenue from it will be donated to the ACLU and Planned Parenthood. This time, sharing really means caring. And why shouldn’t we share a laugh with our friends and family, especially when it comes to historical moments such as these – the installment of a US President!

Just try and beat that!

RELATED STORIES:











