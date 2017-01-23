Gruesome Portraits of Zombie Children

These gruesome portraits of zombie children are enough to give you the jitters and to make you sleep with the lights on. At least for tonight, if not for the whole week. Yes, it’s scary, it’s frightening and it’s so incredibly beautiful from an artistic point of view.

Brittany Bentine is the artist behind these Gothic fantasy experiment filled with black magic, zombies and all the dark arts placed together. The artist started shooting creepy portraits of zombie children with her very own kids. Being such a strange and unique way to photograph kids, this passion turned into a profession and Brittany Bentine is now doing this full-time.

“One woman may decorate her house in ocean themes and daisies, but the next family may decorate with something more dark and macabre – and that’s totally fine” says Brittany.

“I started with shooting more of the “normal” stuff and grew bored kind of quickly with that”

“I always wanted to do darker imagery. I have my own children and they actually enjoyed it. So I started with them and I expanded out and shooting more of it.”

“I have always been drawn to darker things, since childhood. Working with children is something I did with my previous work and thought I would continue with the darker looks.”

“I get some that come to me because it’s Halloween season, but I book all year round,” says Brittany of her clients.

“Some of them just really are horror fans and they want this for their living room. Simply stated, they love the look of it. They’re very involved in the horror scene and it’s a family tradition.”

