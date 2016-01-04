Germany Just Opened Part of a 100 km Bicycle Superhighway!

Germany just opened part of a 100 km (62 miles) bicycle superhighway and good news travels extremely fast around the world! Germany is taking cycling to a whole new level and we can only hope that the country will serve as a role model for the rest of the globe and it will raise awareness on the importance and huge benefits of cycling.

The country is already famous for its Autobahns where cars can drive without any speed limits, and since Germany’s infrastructure is very modern, it was just about time they started doing something for cyclists as well.

Germany built a bicycle superhighway exclusively for cyclists with a total length of 100 km (62 miles), and so far they decided to open the first 5 km, until the rest of the superhighway will be completely finished.

The German bicycle superhighway connects 10 cities, out of which the most important ones are Duisburg, Bochum and Hamm. It will run alongside abandoned railroad tracks in the Ruhr industrial region and according to Martin Toennes, representative of the RVR development group, approximately 2 million people will use this route, resulting in a decrease of 50,000 cars on the roads everyday.

(Source)
























