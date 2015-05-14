Game Of Thrones Story, More Real Than You Think! (VIDEO)

More often than not, reality beats fiction in both creativity and violence. Now, even if the real world doesn’t have dragons or an undead army, the similarities between the plots and treacheries taking place in GoT’s Westeros and early 15th century England are quite striking.

We are talking here about The War of the Roses between two noble families of medieval England and how clearly they show the quick shifting of allegiances and the uncertainties of victories in battle. Similar to the Game of Thrones story, England went from being a fairly stable land to a place of constant wars and strife for power, of ever changing allegiances and coronations.

It is no wonder J.R.R. Martin drew inspiration from this period in England’s history as it’s full of action and intrigue, similar to the actual show itself. The Game of Thrones story may have dragons, giants, undead and drunken priests bringing people back from the dead, but the fact that The War of the Roses actually took place, really makes it at least as fantastic as the show.











